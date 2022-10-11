Iraq: Turkiye envoy meets Kurdistan region's President Barzani

The Turkish Ambassador to Iraq yesterday met with the President of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government, Nechirvan Barzani, and discussed Ankara's relations with the Kurdistan region as well as the political situation in Iraq.

Ambassador Ali Riza Guney wrote in a tweet on Twitter that he discussed domestic and foreign political issues with Barzani.

In the same context, according to statement issued by the presidency of the Kurdistan region, the meeting focused on developing bilateral relations in several areas, especially the economy, trade and cooperation between Iraq and the Kurdish region with Turkiye.

The meeting also covered the latest political developments in Iraq, the presidential elections and efforts to form a government, the statement added.

