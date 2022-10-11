Major raids into Al-Aqsa and the Occupation prevents worshipers from entering

Large numbers of Israeli settlers raided the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning, coinciding with the Israeli Occupation forces preventing the entry of worshipers and Al-Murabitoun.

One of the guards at Al-Aqsa Mosque confirmed that "the Occupation forces stationed at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque prevented those under the age of 40 from entering to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque. They have crackdown even further."

The guard, who preferred to be anonymous, told Arabi 21, that "there aren't many worshipers or Murabitoun inside Al-Aqsa," adding that "the Mosque is empty; only about 60 worshipers remained after dawn prayer."

He stated that a number of Israeli officers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque at dawn today, and filmed inside it, in preparation for the storming of Israeli extremists, while large forces of the army were deployed outside Al-Aqsa Mosque and at its doors.

Shortly after seven o'clock, the Occupation forces opened the Mughrabi Gate, and Israeli settlers began storming Al-Aqsa Mosque in large numbers.

Some of the settlers storming Al-Aqsa were continuously performing Talmudic rituals and prayers inside and at the gates of Al-Aqsa, in addition to carrying out provocative tours.

The Islamic Endowments Department in the occupied city of Jerusalem were quoted by Arabi21 issuing warnings of the dangers arising from the escalation of violations by the Israeli occupation authorities against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during the period of Jewish holidays, particularly on the Sukkot.

These massive stormings into Al-Aqsa Mosque come on the second day of Sukkot, in response to the calls issued by the Israeli settlement temple associations. This holiday will continue until 17th October.

The extremist Jewish groups worked to mobilise the largest number of settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in the form of large groups, and the extremist Temple groups demanded that the storming crowds read the Torah loudly inside Al-Aqsa. Some texts were circulated to them.

On this holiday, extremist Temple groups try to bring plant offerings into the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the incursions, in addition to continuing to perform Talmudic prayers and rituals in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa.

All of this coincides with the escalation of confrontations and tension inside the occupied city of Jerusalem, due to the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian citizens. They have also closed some areas as they search for the person who carried out the Shuafat operation on Saturday evening, which led to the killing of a female soldier and the injury of two other soldiers, one of whom was seriously wounded.

