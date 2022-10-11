US student campaign calls for boycotting the occupation

A student body at a liberal women's university in the US called for the liberation of Palestine and to boycott the occupation, especially in Boston, Massachusetts, where the university is located.

The student body at Wellesley College of Liberal Arts, which dates back to 1870, published an article calling for the "liberation of Palestine" and listed companies supporting the Israeli occupation in an effort to encourage students to boycott them.

The article described companies doing business with Israel as "pro-apartheid."

Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper noted that the student body at the university supported this project as one of the ways to stop the injustice of the occupation in the Palestinian territories, by boycotting everything related to Israel.

The university administration has said it does not support the project, calling it anti-Semitic, after a widespread Israeli media attack which accused the education instution of becoming "a beacon of anti-Semitism."

READ: Palestinians protest Israeli settler intrusions into Al-Aqsa complex