Canadian psychologist Joran Peterson joins settlers in storming Al-Aqsa

Today’s massive storming into Al-Aqsa Mosque come on the third day of Sukkot, in response to the calls issued by the Israeli settlement temple associations. This holiday will continue until 17th October
October 12, 2022 at 4:03 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Canada, Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
