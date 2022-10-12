Canadian psychologist Joran Peterson joins settlers in storming Al-Aqsa
Today’s massive storming into Al-Aqsa Mosque come on the third day of Sukkot, in response to the calls issued by the Israeli settlement temple associations. This holiday will continue until 17th October
