Israel concerned over Russia's use of Iran suicide drones in Ukraine

Israel is "deeply concerned" by Russia's use of Iranian-made Shahed 136 suicide drones in its latest large scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, which resulted in 19 deaths and extensive destruction, the Times of Israel reported.

"The massive Russian attack on Ukraine using Iranian-made weapons is a precedent for the Israeli army. Given the developments in Ukraine, one should speculate what will happen if Iranian missiles on their way to Israel are not intercepted," the Times of Israel news website said yesterday.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had used the Iranian-made Shahed 136 suicide drones in its attack on Ukrainian cities, adding that the drones were used for the first time by the Houthis in Yemen last year.

However, Israel claims the drone has been used previously, including in the attack on the Mercer Street petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman in July.

The Times of Israel said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who condemned the Russian attack on Monday evening, chose not to mention the use of Iranian drones, "although the emergence of the Iranian-Russian axis should make it easier for Israel to be more assertive towards Russia from now on."

