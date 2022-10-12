Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian PA calls for urgent international efforts to end the siege on Shuafat camp

October 12, 2022 at 2:30 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces keep all exits from Shufat refugee camp locked on October 10, 2022 after an Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured late Saturday when a gunman opened fire on a group of Israeli soldiers. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 October 12, 2022 at 2:30 pm

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh called for the need to mobilise international efforts to end the siege imposed by the occupation authorities on Palestinians in the Shuafat refugee camp, in occupied Jerusalem, and to work to allow them move freely.

In a statement issued yesterday, Shhtayyeh also called for stopping settler attacks on olive pickers in the  various villages and towns where the olive harvest season has begun. Settlers have repeatedly attacked Palestinian farmers under the protection of occupation forces who confiscate the harvested crops and prevent farmers from accessing their fields.

Shtayyeh also called for the formation of popular committees in the targeted villages and towns, to protect farmers and confront settlers' attacks.

The Shuafat refugee camp has been under siege since Saturday evening as Israeli occupation forces search for the alleged attacker who killed an Israeli soldier at an illegal West Bank checkpoint and injured others. The assailant is said to have fled to the camp.

