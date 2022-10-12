Photo exhibit documents Israel violations against Palestinian journalists

A photography exhibitio was launched in the besiged Gaza Strip yesterday to showcase Israel's violations against Palestinian journalists.

'Yes to Protecting Journalists' includes more than 40 pictures of journalists being abused by occupation forces.

The exhibition was set-up by Gaza-based Press House whose Director, Bilal Jadallah, said: "This exhibition sheds light on the increasing Israeli violations targeting Palestinian journalists."

"It comes as part of a wide-scale media campaign aiming to attract attention to protecting journalists that includes a tweet storm with the hashtag: Yes to Protecting Journalists."

The exhibition includes pictures showing Palestinian journalists being exposed to different forms of Israeli violations.

Jadallah called for protection to be provided to Palestinian journalists.

Photographer Ashraf Abu Amra, whose pictures are on display at the exhibition, said: "The Israeli occupation always attempts to hide its crimes against Palestinians by suppressing the media and oppressing journalists."

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that the Israeli occupation committed 513 violations against Palestinians journalists so far this year, including the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and her media colleague Ghofran Warasneh.

READ: Fatah rejects Algeria proposal for internal Palestinian reconciliation