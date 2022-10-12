Tunisia: Soumoud Coalition abandons support for Kais Saied

Tunisia's Soumoud Coalition has said in an official statement that it no longer supports President Kais Saied's 25 July movement and called for boycotting December's legislative elections.

The coalition comprises a group of academics and experts who initially supported Saied's controversial move on 25 July 2021 when he dismissed the government and froze the parliament.

In its statement on Monday, the coalition said that Saied has deviated from 25 July's demands and "imposed unilateral decisions."

It called for a boycott of the phases of the legislative election – candidacy, advocacy and voting. The election is scheduled for 17 December.

The coalition stated that Saied insists on "imposing a unilateral vision aimed at implementing his own political project" in stages by seeking a parliament that is subdued and obedient to the executive authority. Saied also seeks to restrict and intimidate opponents and journalists by restricting freedoms, especially the freedom of expression and assembly, Soumoud added in its statement.

