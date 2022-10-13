Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq parliament starts 2nd round of voting to elect new president

October 13, 2022 at 4:40 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
A view from the Iraqi Parliament during the session on electing the president in Baghdad, Iraq on October 13, 2022. [Iraqi Parliament Press Office - Anadolu Agency]
The Iraqi parliament today began a second round of voting to choose the country's new president.

The second round started after the candidates failed to obtain two-thirds of the votes  in the first round.

A deputy from the Sovereignty Alliance said "during the first round, the votes were limited to Barham Salih, current president, and candidate Abdul Latif Rashid."

After the first session, Rashid led with 157 votes, while Salih gained 99 votes.

Earlier today, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi called to order parliament's sixth session on electing the president.

After the session, the media department announced the submission of a request to withdraw the presidential nominations of Reber Ahmed and Omar Al-Barzanji.

Iraqi political parties have failed to agree on electing a new president and prime minister since general elections held a year ago.

