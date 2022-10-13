Rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone as Parliament elects new president

Nine rockets have hit Baghdad's Green Zone, authorities said on Thursday, as the Iraqi Parliament holds a vote to elect the country's new president, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to Iraq's Security Media Cell, several security personnel and civilians were injured in the attacks on the Green Zone, which is home to government buildings and foreign missions.

"The Green Zone and its surroundings in Baghdad were bombed with nine Katyusha rockets" it said in a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency.

It did not specify the number of people wounded or the extent of their injuries.

The rocket attacks came as the Parliament was set to begin a session to elect a new president.

Voting is now under way, raising hopes for an end to months of political deadlock.

Iraqi parties have failed to agree on a new president and prime minister since the 2021 general elections, which saw Shia cleric, Muqtada Al-Sadr emerge as the biggest winner.

