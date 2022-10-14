US grants Tunisia $60m to help low income families

The United States announced that it allocated $60 million as rapid assistance for Tunisia to help low income families who are facing a difficult economic climate.

In a statement the US Embassy in Tunis said that the grant was presented by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as direct support to Tunisian families on low incomes.

The grant covers the basic back-to-school related costs and is part of existing US programmes that support Tunisian civil society and the private sector.

"The United States has and will continue to support the Tunisian people through our long-term partnership focused on deepening our security cooperation, protecting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, and promoting long-term economic prosperity," it said.

The United States added that it was standing with the Tunisian people as they face an economic crisis at home and a food security crisis caused by the Russian aggression on Ukraine.

Tunisia is suffering from an economic and financial crisis, exacerbated by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, besides the political instability that the country has experienced since President Kais Saied imposed exceptional measures on 25 July 2021.

