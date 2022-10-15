Palestinians mourn doctor killed by Israeli occupation

Hundreds of Palestinian mourners on Friday participated in the funeral procession of Palestinian doctor Abdullah Abu Al-Teen, 43, who was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian doctor was severely injured by Israeli occupation forces while trying to rescue wounded Palestinians in front of Jenin Government Hospital.

Dr Abu Al-Teen was pronounced dead shortly after being shot, the Palestinian Health Ministry shared.

During the funeral, Palestinians raised flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans, calling for the Palestinian resistance to take revenge for killing the Palestinian doctor.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the Israeli occupation forces killed doctor Abu Al-Teen and Mateen Dabaya, 20, and wounded six others during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

On Friday night, Israeli occupation forces shot dead Palestinian youth Qais Imad Shajayyeh, 23, near Jalazon refugee camp, north of Ramallah. The Israeli occupation is currently withholding Shajayyeh's body.

