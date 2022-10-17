Latest News
Kuwait new Government sworn in
Israel suspends entry permits of 164 family members related to the Lions' Den
Riyadh will release Al-Khudari and deport him to Amman
Palestinian prisoner suffering from cancer loses ability to eat
Renewed calls for UK University to cut ties with Bahrain police force
South Sudan dismisses report of graft involving $1bln credit line for vulnerable communities
Egypt: man sets himself on fire after school withholds son's textbooks
Tunisia: authorities arrest six protesters
Egypt releases 25 pre-trial detainees
Palestinians shave heads to confuse Israeli soldiers
Egyptians call for anti-government protests on 11 November
Turkiye: exports across Middle East and Gulf worth $24.7bn
Settlers continue attacks on Palestinian farmers in occupied West Bank
Iran demands end to Kurdish attacks from Iraq
Algeria and OPEC endorse cut in oil production
