Iran denies sending Russia drones 

A spokesman for the foreign ministry in Iran has denied reports that his country supplied drones which Russia has used in attacks on Ukrainian cities. Nasser Kanaani insisted that Iran has sent no weapons to either side in the conflict.

"This news is fabricated and serves the interests of the West," said Kanaani. "Iran has opposed the war on Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, opposes military solutions to resolve political conflicts, and opposes the war in Ukraine as well, and seeks to end the military confrontation there through its good relations with the two countries."

The official spokesman pointed out that it is a "bitter political irony" that countries which supply billions of dollars' worth of weapons to one side of the war are accusing another country of sending weapons to the other side. "If these countries support a political solution to this crisis, how can they justify sending weapons in such large quantities?" he asked.