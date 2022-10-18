Malaysia arrests Mossad spy network and frees a Palestinian

Malaysian media said that the Mossad cell kidnapped a Palestinian expert in Information Technology from the Gaza Strip, in the centre of the capital, Kuala Lumpur, on 28th September.

The Mossad network moved the Palestinian youth to a rural house on the outskirts of the capital, before Malaysian intelligence could reach the kidnappers and arrest them within 24 hours and free the hostage.

Al-Jazeera quoted Malaysian sources as saying that investigations revealed the involvement of the Mossad cell in spying on important sites in the country, including airports, as well as its breach of government electronic companies.

The same sources said that the Mossad employed Malaysian agents, whom it had trained in European countries, to carry out the operation.

Al-Jazeera noted that the Mossad interrogated the Palestinian activist via video from Tel Aviv about his association with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

It is worth noting that gunmen assassinated Palestinian engineer, Fadi Al-Batsh, for the Mossad agency in Malaysia in 2018.