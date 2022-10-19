Hamas: Saudi releases former representative Mohamed Al-Khodari

Hamas today announced that Saudi Arabia has released the former representative of the movement in Riyadh, Mohamed Al-Khodari, who has been detained in the kingdom since 2019.

Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the movement's political bureau, said in a tweet: "The Saudi authorities have released the former representative of Hamas, Mohamed Al-Khodari, and he is now on the plane heading to [the Jordanian capital] Amman."

Al-Rishq posted a photo on Twitter that he took with Al-Khodari during a video call.

He wrote above the picture, "Brother Abu Hani [Al-Khodari] is on the plane, and his spirits are high. His only hope and prayer is that the rest of his detained brothers will be released."

On Sunday, a Hamas source told Anadolu news agency that "Saudi Arabia is expected to release Al-Khodari, and that he will be deported to the Kingdom of Jordan."

The source, who preferred not to be identified, added that "the release comes as a result of efforts made by Hamas and the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, over the past months," noting that a number of Hamas leaders will go to Jordan to receive Al-Khodari and complete procedures with Jordanian authorities.

Al-Khodari, who has been living in the kingdom for nearly 30 years, worked as Hamas' representative in the kingdom in the full knowledge of Saudi authorities and with the approval of the late King Fahad. He has not worked as the movement's representative for 11 years

Saudi investigators accuse Al-Khodari's son, Hani, of transferring money from Saudi Arabia to Turkey. He has, however, proven that the money was destined to enable a property purchase there.

On 8 March 2020, the two men were charged with "joining a terrorist group" as part of a collective trial of 68 individuals accused of belonging to the Hamas movement. Al-Khodari was accused of holding several leadership positions within Hamas.

