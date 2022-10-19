Turkiye: No plan to contact Syria regime

Turkiye has no plan to reach out to the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad, presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Kalin said: "The Turkish intelligence is conducting meetings with the Syrian regime, and we are running a political process in Syria", noting that the Syrian regime did not take a constructive position, and did everything to sabotage the Constitutional Committee's work.

"There is a situation where there is neither progress nor regression. It is not sustainable. Political steps must be taken, Kalin said, adding "when we want to convey a message to the Assad regime, we convey it through Russia and Iran."

He pointed out that the legitimate Syrian opposition and other opposition groups do not trust the regime.

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, had previously said that there is currently no plan for political negotiations and dialogue with Bashar Al-Assad, but there may be contacts in the future.

