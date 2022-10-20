Portuguese / Spanish / English

France repatriates 15 women, 40 children from Syria camps 

France repatriated 15 women and 40 children who were detained in camps in northeastern Syria, the Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry explained: "The children were handed over to the child care services and will have medical and social follow-ups, while the women would be transferred to the judicial authorities."

"France expresses its thanks to local authorities… for their cooperation which has made this operation possible," it added.

The women are French citizens who voluntarily went to Iraq and Syria and were captured after the defeat of Daesh in 2019.

Many of the children were born in Syria.

About 300 French minors have been returned to France, including 77 who were officially returned by the authorities, according to Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti.

