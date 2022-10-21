Iraq prepares law to support waste-to-energy projects

The government of Iraq has introduced a new law to support the use of solid waste for the production of electricity and methane gas, Iraq News Agency (INA) reports.

According to the report, the law will aim to create simple rules for investors, encouraging investments in the production of electricity and methane gas from solid waste.

"The governorate of Baghdad alone produces between 8,000 and 10,000 tonnes of waste daily, and about 40 per cent of it is organic waste. The official stressed, also, that the phenomenon of burning waste is illegal because the majority of the landfill sites have no environmental approval," the Director of the Technical Department in the Ministry of Environment, Issa Fayyad told.

The Ministry of Environment is working with the municipality of Baghdad, the Investment Authority and the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Municipalities on the new legislation, the report added.

READ: Iraq new President hopes for quick government formation