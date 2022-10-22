Tunisia: Ghannouchi's son denies claims about 'state security' attacks 

The son of Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Tunisian Ennahda Movement, on Friday, denied claims of links to a group accused of planning attacks on "state security", Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

On Thursday, the Tunisian authorities announced the detention of four people, including Haykal Al-Shanoufi, the brother of a former presidential candidate, Yassin Al-Shanoufi and Moaz Ghannouchi, the son of Rachid Ghannouchi, over: "The formation of a coalition to attack internal state security."

The authorities claimed that the coalition paid money to people to: "Carry out riots and cause chaos across the country."

Responding to the claims, Ghannouchi asserted in a statement issued by the Ennahda Movement that he: "Had never met and will never meet Al-Shanoufi."

Meanwhile, Ennahda condemned the: "Repeated attempts to distort the movement, its head and his family." The party stressed that this is an attempt to distract people from the failures of the country's leadership, which has been facing increasing anger from Tunisians.

The Ennahda Movement noted that it would prosecute anyone who attempts to defame the movement and its leaders.

READ: 820 people are charged with sending jihadists abroad, number is likely to rise