Tunisia party founder: 'Saied's psychological state prevents him from ruling'

The founder of the Democratic Current Party, Mohamed Abbou, called on President Kais Saied to reveal his medical file, indicating that his "psychological state" does not allow him to continue ruling.

"Kais Saied is unfit to rule and is only fit for speech and theorising. He misleads Tunisians and has to step down because there is no hope of reforming him," criticised Abbou in a radio statement.

"President Saied's psychological state does not enable him to continue ruling, and I am responsible for this claim. I call on him to publish the medical report on his health state," Abbou urged.

Until recently, Abbou was one of the most prominent supporters of President Kais Saied. Abbou called on him several times to activate Chapter 80 of the Constitution, which stipulates imposing the exceptional state in the country. He also called on Saied to arrest the corrupt and confiscate their properties, but months after Saied announced his "exceptional measures", Abbou called to topple him by any means, "legitimate or illegitimate".

A few months ago, audio leaks of the former Presidential Cabinet Chief Nadia Akacha sparked widespread controversy when she spoke about Saied's "illness" and his need for a psychiatrist. This revelation prompted the political class to demand that the presidency reveal Saied's health file.

READ: Tunisia president giving gifts to his supports while poor die, union leader says