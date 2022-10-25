Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel grants Energean permission to start production at offshore Karish gas field

A view of the platform of the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea is pictured from the Israeli northern coastal city of Caesarea on December 19, 2019 [Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
A view of the platform of the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea is pictured from the Israeli northern coastal city of Caesarea on December 19, 2019 [Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel granted Energean permission to start production at the offshore Karish gas field on Tuesday, an Energy Ministry statement said, Reuters reports.

Energean has said its floating production storage and the off-loading vessel are due to start production at Karish in the third quarter but has not given a precise date.

On 9 October, the London-listed energy group began pumping gas to its floating production facility as part of reverse flow testing procedures.

Israel and Lebanon, on Thursday, are expected to sign a US-brokered maritime border deal reached this month, opening the way for offshore energy exploration.

In the weeks running up to the deal, the development of the Karish field, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the Israeli city of Haifa, had raised tensions between the two countries drawing threats of war from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

