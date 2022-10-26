Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel drone crashes in West Bank

October 26, 2022
An Israeli military drone on 8 June 2018 [JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]
An Israeli drone crashed in the Occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the military, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A military statement said the drone, a Skylark model, was on a reconnaissance mission when it fell out of the sky due to a technical malfunction.

The army said there was no risk of information leak after the crash.

Wednesday's crash was the second in a week in the West Bank.

