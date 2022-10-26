Israel drone crashes in West Bank

October 26, 2022 at 3:57 pm
An Israeli drone crashed in the Occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the military, Anadolu News Agency reports.
A military statement said the drone, a Skylark model, was on a reconnaissance mission when it fell out of the sky due to a technical malfunction.
The army said there was no risk of information leak after the crash.
Wednesday's crash was the second in a week in the West Bank.
