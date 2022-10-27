Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon begins repatriation of Syria refugees in first since covid

Several buses of Syrian refugee families were repatriated Wednesday morning from different areas in Lebanon
October 27, 2022 at 12:17 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Syria, Videos & Photo Stories
Several buses of Syrian refugee families were repatriated Wednesday morning from different areas in Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reports.

According to the NNA, the intelligence branch of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) accompanied a bus Wednesday morning from Nabatieh to the General Security branch at the Masnaa border crossing on the Lebanese-Syrian border in the Bekaa Valley.

Caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, told that the majority of the returnees from Arsal, a town in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, are going back to the Qalamoun, a region bordering the border with Lebanon, on the Syrian slopes of the Anti-Lebanon Mountains, report added.

"Those whose houses there were destroyed have their tents to live in," Hajjar said.

READ: Human rights organisations warn of Syrian refugees in Lebanon being returned 'by force'

