If there were not an Israel, we'd have to invent one, Biden says again

Speaking Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday, US President Joe Biden once again said: "If there were not an Israel, we'd have to invent one."

He added that "the irontad [sic]– -clad commitment the United States has to Israel based on our principles, our ideas, our values. They're the same values."

Praising the maritime border demarcation deal being signed between Lebanon and Israel today, Biden said: It took a lot of courage for you to step up and step into it. It took some real guts. And I think it took principled and persistent diplomacy to get it done, and I compliment you and I compliment the government."

This came as Herzog visited Biden in the White House yesterday ahead of today's meeting.

The Israeli government said the talks between the president focused mainly on Iran and Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Herzog added that these are "killing innocent Ukrainian citizens."

