Turkish drones a 'game changer', says UK DM

Turkiye's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have become a "game changer" in modern wars, Britain's defence secretary said yesterday.

Speaking at the SAHA Expo, a defence event in Istanbul, Ben Wallace examined the Turkish drones on display, as well as newly launched military products.

Wallace noted that Turkish drones are in use across different parts of the world, calling them an "incredibly sort of important change in the modern battlefield."

Touching on the Russia-Ukraine war, he said: "We are exploring, we are investing in our armed forces and the lessons we see in Ukraine about what that means."

He said the UK was modernising its armed forces and would spend £23 billion ($26.7 billion) on its army over the next ten years.

