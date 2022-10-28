Iranian forces thwart attack on Shia shrine in Shiraz

Iranian forces announced, on Friday, they had thwarted a bomb plot in the city of Shiraz, the site of a deadly attack earlier this week by the terrorist group, Daesh, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to official Iranian news agency, IRNA, Shiraz Governor, Lutfullah Shaybani, said "security forces successfully prevented a planned bomb attack on one of the busy streets in the city".

He added that the person ready to carry out the attack "had high explosives in his bag. He was taken into custody and the bomb was defused."

On Wednesday, at least 15 people were killed and 40 wounded after a group of armed assailants opened fire at a popular shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, according to local media.

It came amid widespread protests across Iran over the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody last month.

READ: Iran hard-line President to address nation as unrest spreads