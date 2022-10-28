Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraqi Parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

October 28, 2022 at 9:04 am | Published in: Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who was assigned to form the country’s new government after months of political instability, makes a statement after parliament gives confidence vote to Cabinet led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in Baghdad, Iraq on October 27, 2022. [Iraqi Parliament / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who was assigned to form the country’s new government after months of political instability, makes a statement after parliament gives confidence vote to Cabinet led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in Baghdad, Iraq on October 27, 2022. [Iraqi Parliament / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 October 28, 2022 at 9:04 am

Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government on Thursday, ending over a year of deadlock but still faces many challenges, Reuters reports.

Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, 52, who previously served as Iraq's Human Rights Minister as well as Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, will head the new government.

Sudani's picks for 21 ministries passed during a Parliament vote on the Cabinet. He named the Head of state-run South Gas Co. (SGC), Hayan Abdul Ghani, as Oil Minister.

Thursday's Parliament session comes a year after an election in which populist Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr was the biggest winner, but failed to rally support to form a government.

Sadr withdrew his 73 lawmakers in August and said he would quit politics, prompting the worst violence  in Baghdad for years, when his loyalists stormed a government palace and fought rival Shia groups, most of them backed by Iran and with armed wings.

READ: Turkiye Airlines launches flight to 1st International Airport of Iraq's Kirkuk

Categories
IranIraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments