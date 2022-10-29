Manuel Musallam: 'Armed fighters in Nablus inspire hope, safety, right to return'

Member of the Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of the Holy Places, Father Manuel Musallam, announced on Friday that armed fighters in Nablus inspire hope, safety, the right to return and the liberation of all Palestinian lands.

The senior Palestinian Catholic priest reiterated that the armed fighters in Nablus and Jenin: "Are fighting an intruder occupation that jeopardises the whole Palestinian existence," stressing that the occupation of land and holy sites is "terrorism".

READ: Celtic fans show support for the lions of Nablus, Palestine

He asserted: "There would be no safety for us, protection, rights, development, peace, justice, mercy, dignity, freedom, Jerusalem or home under the Zionist occupation."

In a letter sent to the Arab Foreign Ministers, who are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Algeria, he wrote: "Israel's security and occupation is being undermined, not the security of the Arab nations. Those who recognise a homeland for the occupation in Palestine jeopardise the security of the Omah," calling for Arab leaders to "remove the occupation and help elect a new national council."

For months, the occupied West Bank has witnessed a new trend of armed resistance carried out by a group of youths who call themselves "The Lions' Den".

READ: Jerusalem priest calls on Christians to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli raids