Palestine: Parliament hails Jordan MPs' call to expel Israel ambassador

The Palestinian Parliament has hailed a call by Jordanian MPs to expel the Israeli ambassador to Amman and recall the Jordanian ambassador to Israel.

This came following an appeal adopted by 66 Jordanian MPs calling for ending the mission of the Israeli ambassador to their country, as well as ending the mission of their country's ambassador to the Israeli occupation.

The Jordanian MPs appealed in response to the Israeli "massacres" carried out by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians.

In a statement, the Palestinian Parliament called for its Jordanian counterpart to adopt the appeal and pressure the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian Parliament also urged all Arab and Islamic parliaments to pressure their countries' governments to end relations with the Israeli occupation.

READ: Bella Hadid visits Palestine exhibit in Qatar