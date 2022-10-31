EU condemns Al-Shabaab attack in Somalia

The European Union, yesterday, condemned a recent attack carried out on Saturday by Somalia's militant group, Al-Shabaab.

"These senseless attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, only serve to remind us of the group's barbarity towards its own people and reveals the true hypocrisy of its intent," Josep Borrell – EU's High Representative – said in statement.

Borrell added that the attack was reinforcing the EU's "commitment to stand with the people of Somalia and to hold to account those responsible for these cowardly and murderous attacks."

"Our resolve and determination to fight terrorists and defeat Al-Shabaab is now higher than ever," the EU official stressed.

On Saturday, two car bombs exploded near Somalia's Education Ministry next to a busy market intersection, leaving 100 people killed and more than 300 injured.

