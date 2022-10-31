Tunisia: special prayer made for rain

People in Tunisia performed a special prayer for rain yesterday as the drought persists, Anadolu has reported. The prayer was performed in mosques across the country.

"Due to the lack of beneficial rain," said the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Saturday, "the special prayer will be held in all mosques on the morning of 30 October." The ministry called on all worshippers to ask the Almighty for His mercy and to provide beneficial rain to save Tunisia from the drought.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology, September was the hottest since 1950. It added that most regions witnessed a varying decrease in rainfall rate of up to 30 per cent during the month. The institute attributed the situation to the continued high pressure over large parts of North Africa which prevents cold air masses from moving in and bringing rain with them.

Agriculture is being affected badly by the lack of rain. Last week, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that reservoirs were just 31 per cent full, a "worrying" level.

