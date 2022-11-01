Anchored Ukraine grain ships 'pose navigations risks' in Istanbul

Ukrainian grain ships anchored outside of Istanbul Strait waiting for inspection "pose navigations risks" following Russia's suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkiye told UN Security Council on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

There were 97 loaded vessels and 15 inbound vessels registered for inspection around Istanbul as of Monday morning local time, Turkish Ambassador to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu, said at a Security Council meeting.

"The ships anchored outside of the Istanbul straits pose navigations risks. We are working with the UN on a movement plan for these vessels," said the Envoy.

Sinirlioglu called the initiative a "success," stressing that the deal must continue.

Brokered by Turkiye and the UN, the initiative has so far moved more than 9.5 million metric tons of grain and food stuff and it brought the global food prices down, he said.

"As a result of this Initiative, the World Food Program was able to intervene before famine took hold. Children around the world, from Afghanistan to Ethiopia, Somalia to Yemen, are alive today because of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," he added.

The Envoy also warned that "these products are still desperately needed today as we head into winter," saying an increase in food prices globally will threaten those in an already precarious situation as inflation leads to a cost of living crisis.

Stating that two deals have been brokered to bring "irreplaceable" Ukrainian and Russian products to world food markets, Sinirlioglu said both deals were made in good faith, and should continue in good faith.

"For our part, Turkiye will continue to support the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and indeed all diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine," he added.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

Turkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on 22 July in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.