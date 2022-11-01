Syria: opposition coalition hopes Arab summit will make progress on Syria file

The National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said on Monday that it hopes that the Arab League summit in Algeria this week will make progress on the Syrian file and support political transition in accordance with UN resolutions, in a way that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people.

The coalition stressed the need for a firm stance to end the Syrian people's tragedy, achieve a political transition, contribute to getting accountability for the Bashar al-Assad regime and restore Syria's pivotal role in the Arab world.

"The Assad regime has become a tool in the hands of Iran and an outlet for its hateful project that threatens our brotherly countries," added the opposition group. The Syrian regime, it added, is serving Tehran's "expansionist regime" by supporting terrorist and sabotage acts through its hateful sectarian militias which operate in many Arab countries, destabilising their security and stability.

The coalition warned against giving any consideration to the return to the Arab League of the Assad regime. That, it insisted, would mean accepting Iran in the organisation. In June, the Arab League said that "Syria's return to its seat requires Arab consensus that is not currently available."

The league suspended Syria's membership in November 2011 after the regime used extreme violence to suppress popular protests that erupted in March of the same year. Protesters were calling for a peaceful transfer of power.

Arab leaders started to arrive in Algeria yesterday, ready for the start of the summit today. According to Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, fifteen Arab leaders are expected to attend.