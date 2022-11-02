British Consulate refuses to accept protest note against Balfour Declaration

The British Consulate in occupied Jerusalem refused yesterday to accept a protest note against the Balfour Declaration on its 105th anniversary. Palestinian individuals and representatives of independent institutions who produced the note posted it instead on the consulate gate.

The consulate is located in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians are facing the threat of expulsion by occupation state of Israel, the creation of which was a direct result of the infamous 1917 declaration.

The Palestinians who attempted to hand over the protest note staged a demonstration outside the consulate and insisted, "We will not forgive and we will not forget… Palestine will win." They called upon the British government to apologise for the 1948 (and ongoing) ethnic cleansing of 750,000 Palestinians by Jewish terror gangs and militias, a process which sees millions of Palestinian refugees still not allowed to exercise their legitimate right of return to their land.

