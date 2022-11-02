US warns of Iran threat to attack targets in Saudi Arabia 

The US has expressed concern over a potential imminent threat by Iran to attack targets in Saudi Arabia and Iraq's Kurdistan region, according to a report published yesterday by the Wall Street Journal.

Riyadh is said to have shared intelligence with Washington of the plot, leading to the kingdom, the US and neighbouring countries raising the alert level for their military forces, the report said citing Saudi and US officials.

A White House spokesperson said that the US will not hesitate to respond if necessary. "We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," said the spokesperson from the National Security Council. "We will not hesitate to act in the defence of our interests and partners in the region."

According to AP, quoting a US official, the attack could take place "soon or within 48 hours." While Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that the Department of Defence remains "concerned about the threat situation in the region," and is "in regular contact with our Saudi partners."

READ: Iran warns Saudi Arabia against 'reliance' on 'collapsing' Israel

Saudi officials told the WSJ that Iran is looking to attack areas in the kingdom as well as Erbil, Iraq, to try to distract from ongoing protests which erupted in September across the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody over violations of the dress code.

On 20 October, the top commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami issued a warning to Riyadh over its reliance on Israel. "You are relying on an Israel which is collapsing, and this will be the end of your era," Salami was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.