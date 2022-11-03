Haaretz: Victory of Kahanism is 'black day' for Israel

A victory of Kahanist Israeli politicians in the elections is a "black day" for the occupation state of Israel, Haaretz said yesterday.

The newspaper said that the final results will make clear the ultimate split between competing blocs, but cited the exit polls published by Israel's three main TV stations on Tuesday evening to confirm victory of the extremist politicians in the elections.

"It's already clear that the big winner in the country's 25th Knesset elections is the chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir, and that the big loser is Israel."

The Israeli newspaper said that Israel "is now closing in on a right-wing, religious and authoritarian revolution" aimed at destroying the bases of democracy which the state was built on.

According to the newspaper, all the issues, which sought to be avoided in the past, have happened now in front of everyone's eyes.

Kahanism has been legalised now and has been widespread among the Israelis. It won the elections and became the third largest political body in Israel.

Religious Zionism distorted the Zionist project and turned it from a national country for Jews to a racist and extremist enterprise plagued with racism and Jewish superiority as per the teachings of late Jewish Rabbi Meir Kahana, who Ben Gvir follows.

READ: Palestinians are worried about Netanyahu's return to power