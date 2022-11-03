Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanese Parliament green lights government to continue in caretaker capacity

Lebanese Members of Parliament attend a parliament session to elect the house speaker in Beirut on June 25, 2009. Shiite leader Nabih Berri was re-elected to a fifth consecutive term as parliament speaker, consolidating his position as one of Lebanon's most influential politicians. AFP PHOTO/POOL/NABIL MOUNZER (Photo credit should read NABIL MOUZNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Lebanese Members of Parliament attend a parliament session to elect the house speaker in Beirut on June 25, 2009 [NABIL MOUZNER/AFP via Getty Images]
The Lebanese Parliament approved the government on Thursday to continue in its caretaker capacity under the Constitution, Reuters reports.

The announcement was made following a parliamentary session that discussed a letter by outgoing President Michel Aoun concerning the sacking of the government.

Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, confirmed the decision which was unanimously approved.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, said Sunday that his government will continue its duties in accordance with the Constitution.

Aoun's term as President ended Monday, amid a continued political deadlock in Lebanon.

