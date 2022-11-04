2-day Istanbul Education Summit kicks off

The two-day Istanbul Education Summit under the theme, "The Future of School: The Post-Pandemic Needs of Education", began on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Organised by the Turkish Maarif Foundation, with Anadolu Agency as its communications partner, the Summit is being attended by stakeholders and education ministers from different countries to explore and debate global educational opportunities and initiatives.

Academics and experts from UNESCO, Harvard University, Indiana University, and Cambridge University, as well as business entrepreneurs in the field of education, managers of world-renowned educational institutions, and curriculum experts, will discuss the future of education and new trends and transformations in schooling.

The event at the Baglarbasi Congress and Culture Centre aims to serve as a place for organisations and individuals who stand out for their global educational initiatives and research. It will also help bring out advancements in the field of education through shared experiences and solutions.

READ: Algeria's universities are switching to distance learning due to Arab Summit

Some of the sessions at the event include "Back to school", "The future of Covid generation", "Alternative pursuits in education" and "Differentiated education".

On the first day of the Summit, the education ministers from Cameroon, Zambia, Uzbekistan, and Malawi were scheduled to speak.

The sessions, with simultaneous translations in Turkish, French, and Arabic, is also being live-streamed on the website, www.istanbuleducationsummit.com.

The conference started with a video message by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The first Summit with the theme, "New Trends and Transformation in Education", was virtually held last year.