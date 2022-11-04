Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt FM affirms importance of maintaining calm in West Bank

November 4, 2022 at 12:56 pm
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during the closing press conference of a Petersberg Climate Dialogue meeting at the Foreign Ministry on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany [Clemens Bilan/Pool/Getty Images]
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry yesterday stressed the importance of maintaining calm in the Palestinian territories and the need to avoid any escalatory or provocative measures against the Palestinian people.

In a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Shoukry discussed the recent Israeli elections and the need to intensify efforts to resume the peace process after the formation of the new Israeli government.

The officials also discussed preparations for the COP27 Climate Change summit scheduled to take place later this month in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Shoukry affirmed, during the call, that Egypt has taken all the necessary arrangements to ensure effective participation of official delegations, representatives of the private sector, civil society and all parties concerned with climate change issues during the conference.

