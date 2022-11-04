Russia to increase educational scholarships for Jordan - FM

Russia will increase the number of educational scholarships offered to Jordanian students, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, announced yesterday.

"More than 1,500 Jordanians are currently studying in Russia," Lavrov said during his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Amman, adding that Moscow was "ready to increase the number of scholarships offered annually to Jordanian students in Russia."

The Russian diplomat also noted that the scholarships would be "fully-funded by the Russian government."

"In addition to education, there are promising fields for bilateral cooperation between Russian and Jordan, including agriculture, nuclear energy, medicine and transport infrastructure," he said.

Lavrov stressed that the two countries had agreed to "actively cooperate in implementing the decisions taken by the Joint Inter-governmental Committee on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation during its session held last February."

