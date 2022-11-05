Russia to retaliate if Israel sends weapons to Ukraine

US and Iranian media reported that Russia would retaliate if Israel sent defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported that Russia would respond if Israel sent air defence systems directly or indirectly to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the international Iranian channel run by the Iranian opposition disclosed that Russia would retaliate against any Israeli attempt to pass defence missiles to Ukraine.

Last month, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel against sending weapons to Ukraine, saying it would "destroy all diplomatic relations" between the two sides.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday that Israel recently agreed to provide his country with radio systems it had requested in February.

READ: Russia agrees to rejoin Ukraine grain export deal, Erdogan says

Last week, Zelensky said that the two sides were engaged in intelligence cooperation relating to the Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones used by Russia in the war.

"We are fighting against [a] new big union, Russia and Iran, and now I hope that Israel will help us, and will strong[ly] react to this," he said, adding that, according to intelligence from Ukraine and other countries, Russia has acquired some 1,500 Iranian attack drones.

The Times of Israel reported that Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk shared on Sunday that there had been progress "on some technical issues related to defence," particularly regarding Israel's offer to provide missile alert technology.

READ: Russia to increase educational scholarships for Jordan – FM