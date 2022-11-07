Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel runs military drill along Lebanon border 

Israeli soldiers enter their military base at Rosh Hanikra, known in Lebanon as Ras al-Naqura, at the border between the two coutries, on October 4, 2022 [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli army yesterday announced that its troops had begun a "two-day military exercise" along the country's northern border with Lebanon.

Army spokesperson, Ran Kochav, said on Twitter that the drills were "planned in advance as part of an army annual training plan for 2022."

The maneuvers aim at "raising the forces' readiness for the state of war in the northern arena, as well as simulating joint ground and air capabilities," Kochav explained.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon were strained amid the maritime dispute over rights to exploit offshore gas fields in the Mediterranean. The alert level on the northern border, however, was lowered after the two countries signed a demarcation agreement.

