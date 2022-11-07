Rise in application of gun licences for female settlers

The number of applications for gun licences submitted by female settlers has risen sharply following, Arab48 reported yesterday.

Reporting Israeli media, Arab48 said the deterioration in the security situation in the occupied West Bank has encouraged female settlers to apply to carry arms. There has also been a rise in the number of female settlers applying for training into the use of arms.

Wife of far-right Israeli Member of the Knesset, Itamar Ben Gvir, took part in a training programme held in the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba.

Pro-settlement groups and NGOs fund the courses which are held at no cost to attendees.

