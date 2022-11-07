Israel settlers escalate attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli settlers have escalated their attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

On Sunday, at least 50 settlers placed illegal caravans in Khirbet Yanun, near Aqraba town, south of Nablus, as a prelude to seizing the land from its owners, a local official said.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas explained that Khirbet Yanoun is already surrounded by five illegal settlements and outposts, erected on land seized from its Palestinian owners and that these outposts and settlements are expanding at the expense of Palestinians land.

In the Ein Fara area, southwest of Hebron in the southern West Bank, settlers have destroyed an irrigation network and destroyed agricultural crops.

Local resident, Nasr Hajja, said a group of settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Adora have destroyed agricultural fields in the Ain Fara area, irrigation networks and destroyed agricultural crops, explaining that Ain Fara is a natural spring used by Palestinians to irrigate their crops.

He added that settlers constantly attack the area and set up tents and perform Talmudic prayers as well as hold loud parties there, in an attempt to seize the area to expand the neighbouring Adora settlement.

Settlers also began ploughing lands in the Makhoul area in the northern Jordan Valley as a prelude to seizing it from its Palestinian owners.

Human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh said the settlers have begun ploughing the lands in the Al-Owaisat area, east of Khallet Makhoul, explaining that the lands in the northern Jordan Valley are private properties owned by Palestinian citizens, who have not been able to access them for nearly ten years due to the actions of the Israeli occupation and settlers.

Also on Sunday, dozens of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, protected by Israeli police forces, and performed Talmudic prayers.

