Israel settlers attack Palestine homes, vehicles in West Bank

Extremist Israeli Jewish settlers assaulted Palestinian people and their property last night in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, reported Wafa news agency.

According to local witnesses, armed Israeli settlers vandalised dozens of Palestinian cars and abused Palestinian commuters and drivers, after hurling stones and rocks towards their car windows.

Local witnesses added that the group of Israeli settlers raided the checkpoint at the entrance of Al-Bireh and hurled the stones directly at the front windows of Palestinian cars entering or leaving the city, resulting in serious damages to vehicles.

Meanwhile, another group of extremist Israeli settlers attacked the homes of Palestinian citizens in the village of Burin in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus.

​​Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the Nablus district, told Wafa that a group of Israeli settlers guarded by the Israeli Occupation Army attacked homes on the outskirts of the village.

The settlers opened fire at the houses, smashed windows and proceeded to terrorise the local residents.

Daghlas noted an increase in Israeli attacks against Palestinian homes and property, particularly in the Nablus area.

Moreover, Palestinians accuse the Israeli authorities of aiding and abetting settler attacks as part of official efforts to intensify the number and size of Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories.

All settlements and settlers are illegal under international law. Nevertheless, according to official data, around 650,000 extremist Israeli Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements that have been built on Palestinian land since the occupation of the West Bank started in 1967.

