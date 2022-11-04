2 Palestinians killed, 4 injured in Israel raid in Jenin

At least two Palestinians were killed and four injured in an Israeli raid carried out in Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank yesterday.

A Palestinian man died at the scene and five people were injured, one seriously, after occupation forces used live rounds during the raid on Jenin, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

It was noted that 28-year-old Farouk Jameel Hassan Salameh, who was taken to Jenin Hospital, later died. His funeral was held soon after.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Palestinian NGOs estimate that there are around 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, at least 500 held under administrative detention; without charge or trial.

READ: First Palestinian woman jailed by Israel dies