Sudan army sets conditions for elections

November 7, 2022 at 2:28 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Sudanese army forces partol at the street after military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan on October 27, 2021. [Ömer Erdem - Anadolu Agency]
Sudan's tripartite mechanism yesterday said it was hoping that the consultations between the country's army and civilians would end "within two weeks."

The demands by the United Nations, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) came after Sudanese army leaders announced the conditions to approve a draft transitional constitution proposed by the country's Bar Association.

Al-Arabiya quoted official sources as saying that the army had requested a "consensus on a civilian head of state who represents the Sovereignty Council and the chief of staff, instead of an extended council of sovereignty."

The sources added that the draft constitution had stipulated "integrating the Rapid Support Forces into the army."

The military had objected to the "transitional justice provisions, considering them as having condemned the army."

