30,000 Israelis to travel to Qatar for World Cup 

Nearly 30,000 Israelis are expected to travel to Qatar to watch football matches at the upcoming World Cup, which will be held between 20 November and 18 December, according to 24 News.

The Israeli website noted that there are no diplomatic relations between the two countries, but Israel, which did not qualify for the competition, said in June that it had reached an agreement with Qatar allowing its citizens, like other foreigners, to obtain an entry visa to Qatar upon presentation of their World Cup ticket.

Israelis have already bought 20,000 tickets to watch the matches, and it is expected that another 10,000 last-minute tickets will be sold when the competition begins in two weeks, 24 News added.

Last Sunday, Cyprus' Tus Airways said that it obtained permission from Doha to operate flights between Israel and Qatar during the World Cup.

READ: Qatar World Cup ticket sales near 3m, says Infantino