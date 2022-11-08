Arrests in the West Bank, occupation forces raid Nablus

Israeli occupation forces this morning launched a campaign of raids and searches in the occupied West Bank, arresting a number of Palestinians. Forces also stormed the city of Nablus and broke into several homes.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club reported that the occupation forces arrested ten young men who were transferred to the security services for interrogation for allegedly participating in acts of armed resistance against settlers and occupation forces.

The raids focused on the governorates of Nablus and Ramallah, where dozens of houses were stormed and their contents searched. Moreover, residents were subjected to field investigations after being detained for hours.

Occupation forces who stormed Nablus raided the home of the Dweikat family in Balata Al-Balad and arrested Moussa Dweikat.

The occupation also raided the home of the Gouri family for the second time within a week, and arrested Hani Gouri, after the arrest of his son Muhammad during the last invasion. The house of the Salim family on Al-Warash Street was also raided.

The occupation forces arrested Bilal Hamayel from the town of Beita and the released prisoner Osama Abu Mohsen from Tubas.

From Jalazone camp, in the Ramallah district, the occupation forces arrested Malik Al-Araysha, Jamal Abu Sharifa, Riad Salah Alyan and Diaa Murad Al-Ramahi, taking them to an unknown destination.

In the late hours of the night, the occupation forces arrested Raed Yousef Dabek and seized his vehicle from the town of Tayaseer, east of Tubas, while he was in the Al-Burj area in the northern Jordan Valley.

The occupation forces also arrested Hamed Abdullah Jamil Shukha, from the town of Ramon, while he was passing through a military checkpoint near the illegal Ofra settlement, which is built on the land of the towns of Silwad and Ein Yabroud in Ramallah.

In Hebron, occupation soldiers arrested Muhammad Raif Masalmeh at the entrance to Al-Shuhada Street and transported him to a detention centre.